The decennial Census exercise has officially got off the ground and it’s time for residents to start self-enumeration – an optional process which allows citizens to fill out their details online before enumerators visit their homes. In Chandigarh, self-enumeration can be done from April 16 to 30.

Chandigarh’s Census operations director Navjot Khosa and deputy commissioner-cum-principal Census officer Nishant Kumar Yadav appealed to residents to opt for self-enumeration. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chandigarh’s Census operations director Navjot Khosa and deputy commissioner-cum-principal Census officer Nishant Kumar Yadav appealed to residents to opt for self-enumeration to ensure accurate and timely submission of their information.

The Census 2027 is the first-ever digital census Khosa said, adding that it will be conducted in two phases. The first phase would entail self-enumeration and house-to-house enumeration, during which information about people’s housing conditions, amenities, and assets will be collected. And this will form the basis for Phase 2, which will kick off in February 2027.

Urging residents to actively participate in the process and provide accurate information, Khosa said all the information collected will be kept strictly confidential and used only for statistical purposes. She added that residents need not give any ID proof or document like Aadhaar card, voter card etc, to the enumerator or share any OTP or click any link during the Census process.

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{{^usCountry}} Census 2027 will be India’s 16th Census and the eighth since Independence. The last one was conducted in 2011, while the 2021 exercise was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During Census 2011, a population of 10 lakh persons was recorded in Chandigarh (see box). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Census 2027 will be India’s 16th Census and the eighth since Independence. The last one was conducted in 2011, while the 2021 exercise was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During Census 2011, a population of 10 lakh persons was recorded in Chandigarh (see box). {{/usCountry}}

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