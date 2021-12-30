Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre accords Z-category security cover to Rana Sodhi
Sodhi, an MLA for the last four terms and who is considered close to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, announced his resignation from the Congress on Twitter and had posted the letter sent to party president Sonia Gandhi
Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: Punjab politician Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who joined the BJP a few days ago, has been accorded Z category VIP security cover by the Union government, official sources said on Wednesday.

An MLA from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur district, he was the sports minister in the Amarinder government.

He joined the BJP on December 21.

Sources said Sodhi has been accorded Z category security on the recommendation of the Union home ministry and he will have an armed cover of the CRPF commandos every time he travels in Punjab and in Delhi.

