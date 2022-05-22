Centre agrees to procure moong on MSP in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme (PSS) for procurement of moong (green gram) crop in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22.

According to a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office, the Government of India through a letter has conveyed to the state government its approval to implement the price support scheme for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.

The letter further mentioned that the date of procurement will be decided by the state government and the procurement period will remain 90 days from such date.

The spokesperson said the Centre’s communiqué revealed that the central nodal agency should verify the availability of scientific storage space according to PSS guidelines before commencement of procurement. “The state government will provide a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15% of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within three days of procurement,” the letter read.

Notably, the Punjab government has already decided to provide minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers for moong grown before the paddy cultivation and sought support from the Centre.

Summer moong is a crop of 65 days with an expected yield of about five quintals per acre. The MSP of unpolished ‘moong’ is ₹7,275 per quintal but generally market prices are higher than the aforesaid price.

However, India imports a substantial quantity of ‘moong’ every year for the domestic consumption. In case the state farmers are incentivised this way, the production of ‘moong’ can be enhanced manifold in Punjab.

The Punjab government had already requested the Centre to purchase the entire quantity of moong crop to make the country self-reliant in pulses having high protein content.

Record 1.25 lakh acres under moong in Punjab this year

The summer moong cultivation in Punjab has set a new record this year with sowing on 1.25 lakh acres (50,000 hectares), an increase of around 70,000 acres from the previous season, said a government spokesperson.

The state government has already issued a notification to procure the entire crop on MSP of ₹7,275 per quintal. As per the notification, the harvesting period of summer moong is in June and procurement period will start from June 1 to July 31.

As per data compiled by state agriculture department on the basis of final field reports received from all the districts, moong was cultivated over an area of nearly 1.25 lakh acres (50,000 hectares) as compared to 55,000 acres (22,000 hectares) during the 2020-21season.

Approximately, 56,750 acres (22,700 hectares) area in 2019-20 and 40,750 acres (16,300 hectares) was under moong cultivation in 2018-19 across the state.

As per fresh reports of state agriculture department, Bathinda district led the state in sowing moong over 31,072 acres (12,429 hectares), followed by Mansa 25,000 acres, Moga 12,675 acres, Muktsar 11,975 acres and Ludhiana 10,750 acres.

Director agriculture Gurvinder Singh said the step would supplement farmer’s income by sowing another crop between the wheat-paddy cycle.

Moong cultivators would have to sow paddy 126 variety or basmati in the same field after harvesting moong as both these crops take far less time for maturity as well as require much less water as compared to other varieties of paddy.