Centre approves 3,667 cr for roads, bridge development in Himachal: PWD minister

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday informed that the central government has approved the annual plan of ₹3,667 crore for the construction and up-gradation of roads, bridges and related infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2024–25. Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh. (File)

The plan includes construction of bridges, road widening, installation of crash barriers and other works on national highways across various districts of the state.

The minister said that he recently met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed important issues related to the state. He said that the presently the state has around 1,200 kilometres of roads under the national highway network and requested to enhance central assistance for their maintenance and improvement. He said that while the state had submitted an annual plan of ₹2,600 crore for the financial year 2023–24, but received only ₹269 crore, which was insufficient. However, for financial year 2024–25, the state government proposed a plan worth ₹3,667 crore, which has now been approved by the Centre.

Vikramaditya informed that he had also raised the issue of constructing a tunnel beneath Jalori Jot in Kullu district, under National Highway-305. The central government has given in-principle approval and sanctioned ₹1,452 crore for this tunnel. He said that the construction of this tunnel would not only boost tourism in the area but also benefit lakhs of residents in the region.

He said that due to repeated landslides near Brauni Nala on National Highway-5, the road has suffered serious damage. To address this, the Centre has approved ₹135 crore for the construction of a bridge at this location. Apart from this, the central government has sanctioned ₹1,385 crore for the four-laning of the Kala Amb–Paonta Sahib–Dehradun road. It includes land acquisition and pre-construction activities.

The PWD Minister expressed his gratitude to Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the central government.

The minister said that during his Delhi visit, he also met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and raised the issue of the proposed Bhubu Jot tunnel and road connecting Mandi and Kullu districts. He requested that the road leading to the tunnel be declared a strategically important as defence route.