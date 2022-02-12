Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre approves withdrawal of railways, highway cases against farmers
Centre approves withdrawal of railways, highway cases against farmers

In a significant development weeks before the Punjab polls, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the state government has received approvals from the Union government regarding cases lodged against farmers protesting against the now-scrapped farm laws
Haryana health minister Anil Vij (HT File)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

He said with this, Haryana will be the first state to have received such consent and all cases will be withdrawn soon.

“There were total 272 FIRs registered against farmers on different charges, of which 82 have been withdrawn so far. There were 82 cases lodged in connection with railways and national highways, for which we had written to the Union government. Now, the approval has been received and these will be taken back as well,” the minister told the media.

Vij added that most of the remaining cases are either stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court or a challan has already been filed before a court concerned and a legal process has to be followed.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in November last year, announced a repeal of the three agricultural laws, the Haryana government had started considering a withdrawal of cases lodged against the protesting farmers.

