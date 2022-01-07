Centre converting Jammu and Kashmir into military garrison: Mehbooba Mufti

Two top J&K mainstream political leaders, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Government of India is converting J&K into a garrison.

The leaders were reacting to allocation of land to the army at tourist resorts of Sonmarg and Gulmarg.

“Allocating thousands of kanals to armed forces that too in tourist areas confirms GOIs intention to convert J&K into a military garrison. Under the ‘state land’ pretext, our land is up for grabs and to add insult to injury locals are being evicted from their homes,” said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet on Wednesday night.

CPI (M) leader and Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the Jammu and Kashmir government must review its decision to declare 1,034 kanals of land at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and 354 kanals in another popular tourist destination Sonmarg as “strategic areas” for the use of armed forces as these are two most popular tourist destinations in the Valley.

“There are already a lot of areas with the army for such purposes. Gulmarg and Sonamarg along with Pahalgam are the three most popular tourist destinations in the Valley which need to be promoted for tourism purposes,” Tarigami said in a statement.

The CPI (M) general secretary said the need of the hour is to develop tourism infrastructure in Kashmir which can generate employment for burgeoning numbers of unemployed youths.

“So-called real estate development by the government can’t generate employment or create livelihood opportunities, but are only meant for giving benefits to the corporate sector,” he said.

Tarigami hoped that the government will review its decision and focus on developing tourism in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and other tourist destinations.