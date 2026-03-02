Centre empanels three Punjab IAS officers as secretaries

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has empanelled three Punjab cadre IAS officers from the 1994 and 1995 batches for appointment as secretaries or to secretary-equivalent posts in the central government. The ACC approved the empanelment of 41 IAS officers from the 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995 batches for appointment as secretaries or to secretary-equivalent posts.

According to an order issued by the ACC on Saturday, two 1995-batch officers, Dilip Kumar and Jaspreet Talwar, have been empanelled as secretaries while Alok Shekhar, a1994-batch officer, has been placed in the secretary-equivalent category. Dilip Kumar, who is on central deputation, is currently serving as director general, training, in the ministry of skills development and entrepreneurship.

He went on central deputation two months ago. Talwar and Shekhar are currently posted in the Punjab government. Talwar is the additional chief secretary (ACS), planning and mines and geology, while Shekhar is ACS, home and finance.

It also cleared the empanelment of 28 IAS officers from the 1993, 1996, 1999, 2000, and 2001 batches for holding additional secretary or equivalent level posts.

The list includes two officers from Punjab – Priyank Bharti and Kumar Rahul. Bharti, who is from the 2001-batch, has been empanelled for additional secretary or equivalent posts, while the empanelment of Rahul, a 2000-batch officer, has been approved for additional secretary-equivalent posts.