‘Fix responsibility’: Fuming Centre roasts Punjab govt for breach in PM security

NEW DELHI: Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally in poll-bound Punjab was cancelled on Wednesday, the Centre said this was on account of a major breach in his security.

In a statement detailing the sequence of events, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said “Today morning, the Prime Minister landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.”

“When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP (director general of police) Punjab Police,” it added.

The statement went on to say that “around 30km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters”, resulting in the convoy being stuck there for 15-20 minutes, which was a major lapse in his security.

Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹42,750 crore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab of using “all tricks to scuttle” PM Modi’s programmes, including the Ferozepur rally.

He said in a series of tweets that Modi’s rally was called off and another programme disrupted as protesters blocked his route breaching the security protocol. He termed the security lapse as “extremely worrisome” incident.

“Protesters were given access to the Prime Minister’s route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG (Special Protection Group) that the route is clear. To make matters worse, CM (Charanjit Singh) Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles,” Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP president alleged the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending Modi’s rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters.

“In doing so, they did not bother that the prime minister was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters, and lay the foundation stone for key development works,” the BJP president said.

“By their cheap antics, the Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too” he added, alleging that it was done as the ruling party in the state fears a resounding defeat in the upcoming assembly polls.

Elections in Punjab are likely to be announced shortly.

“It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab,” Nadda tweeted.

Senior Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit back at Nadda for his comments in a series of tweets. He wrote, “Stop losing cool and all sense of propriety. Please remember… 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the PM’s rally. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies. The route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana and Rajasthan.”

Detailing the protocol between the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Punjab police, the PIB statement said the PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. “As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also, in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed.”

It said after the security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

Taking cognizance of what it termed as a “serious” security lapse, the ministry of home affairs has sought a detailed report from the state government.

The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action, the statement added.

