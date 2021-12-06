Centre must accept farmers’ pending demands: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday asked the Union government to accept farmers’ pending demands.

Interacting with mediapersons in Bhiwani, Hooda said the government had passed Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the President had also given assent to it, so the government should revoke cases filed against agitators.

“It should also provide compensation to the deceased farmers’ families and take forward talks in giving a legal guarantee on the minimum support price. In a democracy, the solution of every problem is possible only through exchange of ideas,” he said.

Hooda was in Bhiwani to attend a lecture conference on “Current Challenges of Democracy”.

Replying to questions on recruitment scams later, Hooda said the government was trying to come clean on these scams, but the public wanted a fair investigation, not a clarification from the government.

“During the BJP-JJP government, jobs are being sold like goods at the grocery store and yet the government is trying to cover up the whole matter,” he alleged.

“This is why, instead of catching the shopkeeper who sells jobs, the government is making a ruckus by only catching the salesman. The Opposition is demanding that the government should get the entire scam investigated under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court. If the government is telling that it is clean, then why is it hesitant to investigate the matter,” Hooda questioned.

