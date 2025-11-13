Centre okays 25.72-km Ferozepur-Patti rail line

Ravinder Vasudeva Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu addressing the media on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

Days after approving the Rajpura-Mohali railway link, the Union ministry of railways has sanctioned another major infrastructure project for Punjab — the 25.72-km-long Ferozepur-Patti rail line at an estimated cost of ₹764.19 crore.

This marks the second major rail project cleared for Punjab within two months, following the approval of the ₹443-crore Rajpura-Mohali rail link, a long-pending demand of the state.

Announcing the project, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said the cost of the project includes ₹166 crore for land acquisition, which will be borne by the railways. The line, he said, holds both strategic and economic importance, as it will reduce the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to about 100 km and shorten the Jammu-Ferozepur-Fazilka-Mumbai corridor by 236 km.

“The new link will serve as a crucial connector between the Malwa and Majha regions, improving regional mobility and logistics efficiency,” said Bittu.

The Ferozepur-Patti line will link the Jalandhar-Ferozepur and Patti-Khemkaran routes, creating a direct and alternative rail connection close to the International Border. The alignment passes through areas of strategic defence significance, facilitating the rapid movement of defence personnel, equipment, and supplies, the minister added.

Beyond strategic advantages, the project promises significant socio-economic gains. It is expected to benefit nearly 10 lakh people, generate about 2.5 lakh employment opportunities, and cater to 2,500–3,500 daily passengers, including students, employees, and patients from nearby villages, Bittu said.

The rail line, according to the minister, will spur trade and industrial growth, reduce freight costs, and improve access to agricultural markets, thereby encouraging investment in education, healthcare, and essential infrastructure. It will also strengthen connectivity between Amritsar — a major commercial, educational, and religious hub attracting over one lakh tourists daily—and Ferozepur, enhancing regional integration.

Reviving historic route

The new alignment will revive a historic route lost during Partition, cutting the Ferozepur-Khemkaran distance from 294 km to 110 km.

Bittu noted that the project had first been proposed in March 2017 with a cost of ₹299 crore, and former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh had both written to the Centre requesting its approval. However, he said, “no progress was made earlier.”

“The Modi-led Central government cares for Punjab’s development. Sanctioning two major railway projects within two months shows that progress is at the core of our agenda. We will go into the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on the issue of development alone,” Bittu said.

The minister said the project was formally sanctioned on October 27, and the railways wrote to the Punjab chief secretary on October 28 to begin the land acquisition process. “However, the chief secretary has not yet responded,” he claimed.

“Punjab government officials should understand that any deliberate delay in implementing centrally sanctioned projects will have consequences. The Prime Minister personally reviews major infrastructure projects on a weekly basis,” Bittu said.

Bittu added that the next major railway project planned for Punjab would focus on providing rail connectivity to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo) in Bathinda, with a formal announcement expected soon.

No truck with SAD: Bittu

The Union minister categorically ruled out any possibility of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for early 2027.

“We fought the 2022 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone. When the BJP is bringing major development projects to Punjab, do you think we are doing it to revive the Akali Dal and take on their baggage of sacrilege and drug issues? It won’t happen,” Bittu said.

The minister said the BJP was focused solely on development-oriented politics and dismissed speculation about any future tie-up with the SAD. He added that he had earlier also rejected reports suggesting a possible alliance between the two parties.