Centre trying to take over properties of Muslim community in guise of amending Waqf Act : Harsimrat

Member of Parliament from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government of trying to take over properties of the Muslim community in the guise of amending the Wakf Act. Member of Parliament from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government of trying to take over properties of the Muslim community in the guise of amending the Wakf Act. (PTI File)

In a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, speaking on the Waqf (Amendment Bill), 2024, she said, “It is clear that the Centre wanted to take control of the properties and redistribute them as per its wishes. The truth is that the BJP does not have any Muslim representative in Parliament. All 24 MPs from other parties have opposed the Bill. So have all opposition members who were part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which was formed to review the Bill.”

“The fact is that 27% of all Waqf properties in the country are in Uttar Pradesh. Since the state is going to the next year, a move is afoot to take over these properties and use them for ulterior means,” she added.

The SAD leader also questioned why the BJP was following its own agenda and not listening to the voice of the Sikh community which had been demanding an Amendment in Article 25-B to make Sikhs distinct from Hindus.

“The Sikhs community is also facing a dilution of the community’s control over its religious shrines with government nominating members to their management boards,” she said. She cited that this had been done in the management boards of Sri Hazur Sahib and Takht Patna Sahib.

“Even the SGPC was broken to create a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana,” she said.