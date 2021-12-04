Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre won’t succeed in its attempts to weaken Akali Dal: Sukhbir Badal
Centre won’t succeed in its attempts to weaken Akali Dal: Sukhbir Badal

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal says conspiracies being hatched to weaken party as it is the true representative of people of Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a rally in Jalandhar on Friday.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a rally in Jalandhar on Friday.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Jalandhar/moga

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the BJP-led central government will not succeed in its attempts to weaken their party and that the leaders who left the party were “finished forever” politically.

Addressing rallies in support of party candidates Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Bachittar Singh Kohar at Nakodar and Shahkot constituencies in Jalandhar district, Sukhbir said that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken the SAD as it is the true representative of the people of Punjab.

Also, he announced to revive all blue cards within one month of the formation of the SAD-BSP alliance government in the state. “The farmers who do not have a tubewell connection would be given one on priority. Our government will undertake the construction of a bundh on the Sutlej,” the SAD leader said.

Terming as shocking what he called “theatrics” of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said the CM’s ‘sangat darshan’ in front of his residence was a farce. “Had Channi been sincere, a woman of Cheema Kalan village in Nakodar would not have committed suicide at his doorsteps in sheer frustration after he refused to listen to her persistent pleas for help in resolving a property dispute.”

Sukhbir also asked Channi to tell what his government or even the one headed by Capt Amarinder Singh had done in the last nearly five years.

“Show me one school or a hospital which you have set up by your government or the one headed by Amarinder Singh. You are only making announcements that are yet to see the light of day,” he dared the CM.

Later in Moga, Sukhbir said that the party will win 85 to 90 seats in the upcoming polls. He was at Killi Chahal village to review the preparation of a rally and meet party leaders and workers.

Saturday, December 04, 2021
