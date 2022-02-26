Centre’s BBMB move against federalism, says SAD chief

Punjab-based politicians have condemned the Government of India’s decision to change norms for selecting the full-time chairman and two members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), a move that in effect does away with the state’s representation rights in the board.

Terming it an act against federalism, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the BBMB issue points to a much larger “crisis” of how successive central governments have treated Punjab and Punjabis. “The Akali Dal has no option but to blow the bugle for an intensive fight for federalism and save our future generations from starvation (sic),” Sukhbir wrote on Twitter.

Under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, the share from BBMB was divided between Punjab and Haryana in the ratio of 58:42 with some share going to Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh subsequently. As a convention, the full-time member (power) is always from Punjab and member (irrigation) is from Haryana, selected from a panel of engineers nominated by respective state governments. However, the Union power ministry, vide its notification dated February 23, has amended the selection criteria, allowing anyone to apply for these posts.

Senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the party has already decided to oppose the move tooth and nail. “We won’t relent till the Centre withdraws this notification. The SAD is committed to make any sacrifice to watch the interests of Punjab,” he said, adding that if the party didn’t get a political solution, it would move court, citing the Indus Waters Treaty and Punjab Reorganisation Act.

AAP, Cong flay move too

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kultar Sandhwan also called the notification against the interests of Punjab, and said the party will oppose the Centre’s move. Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday had asked all politicians in the state to rise above party lines and take up this matter to protect the state’s rights.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday termed the termination of conditional representation of Punjab in the BBMB a violation of Punjab’s rights. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should play a serious role in curbing such incidents of discrimination.