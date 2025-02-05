Centre’s response to Chandigarh MP’s query: No provision to grant ownership under rehabilitation schemes

Replying to a query raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Parliament, the central government has stated that there has been no provision to grant ownership rights under various rehabilitation schemes in the Union Territory, the MP has said. According to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, he had sought from the government year-wise information related to the total number of households built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980. (HT Photo)

According to Tewari, he had sought from the government year-wise information related to the total number of households built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980.

He asked whether the government got conducted any survey by Chandigarh’s estate office to ascertain the ownership rights of houses under various rehabilitation schemes. He further asked if the Centre plans to grant ownership rights to allottees of rehabilitation homes in the UT, and if so, whether the government also plans to uplift the ban on property conversion from leasehold to freehold through general power of attorney in Chandigarh. He further questioned that if no such plan was there, why government was not providing ownership rights to allottees.

The government’s reply mentioned that 3,496 households were built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980. These houses were allotted to the economically weak section on monthly licence fee or leasehold basis and there is no provision to grant ownership rights, it said. According to Tewari, “It is unfortunate that the Centre, contrary to what it had committed to the people in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Parliament elections in its manifestos, now chooses to say it has no plans of giving ownership rights to people living in rehabilitation and resettlement colonies.”