Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre’s response to Chandigarh MP’s query: No provision to grant ownership under rehabilitation schemes

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 05, 2025 09:48 AM IST

The government’s reply mentioned that 3,496 households were built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980; these houses were allotted to the economically weak section on monthly licence fee or leasehold basis and there is no provision to grant ownership rights, it said

Replying to a query raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Parliament, the central government has stated that there has been no provision to grant ownership rights under various rehabilitation schemes in the Union Territory, the MP has said.

According to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, he had sought from the government year-wise information related to the total number of households built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980. (HT Photo)
According to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, he had sought from the government year-wise information related to the total number of households built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980. (HT Photo)

According to Tewari, he had sought from the government year-wise information related to the total number of households built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980.

He asked whether the government got conducted any survey by Chandigarh’s estate office to ascertain the ownership rights of houses under various rehabilitation schemes. He further asked if the Centre plans to grant ownership rights to allottees of rehabilitation homes in the UT, and if so, whether the government also plans to uplift the ban on property conversion from leasehold to freehold through general power of attorney in Chandigarh. He further questioned that if no such plan was there, why government was not providing ownership rights to allottees.

The government’s reply mentioned that 3,496 households were built under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh since 1980. These houses were allotted to the economically weak section on monthly licence fee or leasehold basis and there is no provision to grant ownership rights, it said. According to Tewari, “It is unfortunate that the Centre, contrary to what it had committed to the people in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Parliament elections in its manifestos, now chooses to say it has no plans of giving ownership rights to people living in rehabilitation and resettlement colonies.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On