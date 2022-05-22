CGC Landran suicide: Autopsy conducted, police investigating other angles as well

The post-mortem of the 19-year-old Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, student who ended his life after hanging himself from a fan in his room on Thursday was conducted at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali on Saturday. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said, “No suicide note was found from the room, but police is looking at all angles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cybercrime in focus at ‘Digital Sabha’

Chandigarh Police, as part of a community outreach initiative on cyber awareness, organised ‘Digital Sabha’ across different parts of the city. Cyber Cell officials spoke about various forms of cybercrime, measures that can be taken to avoid falling prey and shared the website (www.cybercrime.gov.in) and helpline (112 and 1930) details.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested Ashish Kumar of Kajheri village, Sector-52, with 240 quarters of country-made liquor near the village’s 66 KV sub-station. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Theft reported at Sec-26 restaurant

Chandigarh Police registered a theft case after a customer reported that her purse was stolen from Finch Club, Sector 26, on May 18. A case under section was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PGI director meets resident doctors

Chandigarh

The newly-appointed PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal interacted with resident doctors on Saturday and assured them of proper security, adding institutional FIRs will be filed against perpetrators.