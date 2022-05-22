Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CGC Landran suicide: Autopsy conducted, police investigating other angles as well
chandigarh news

CGC Landran suicide: Autopsy conducted, police investigating other angles as well

The post-mortem of the 19-year-old Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, student who ended his life after hanging himself from a fan in his room on Thursday was conducted at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali on Saturday
An autopsy was conducted in the CGC Landran suicide. (iStockphoto)
An autopsy was conducted in the CGC Landran suicide. (iStockphoto)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The post-mortem of the 19-year-old Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, student who ended his life after hanging himself from a fan in his room on Thursday was conducted at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali on Saturday. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said, “No suicide note was found from the room, but police is looking at all angles.”

Cybercrime in focus at ‘Digital Sabha’

Chandigarh   Police, as part of a community outreach initiative on cyber awareness, organised ‘Digital Sabha’ across different parts of the city. Cyber Cell officials spoke about various forms of cybercrime, measures that can be taken to avoid falling prey and shared the website (www.cybercrime.gov.in) and helpline (112 and 1930) details.

 Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested Ashish Kumar of Kajheri village, Sector-52, with 240 quarters of country-made liquor near the village’s 66 KV sub-station. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Theft reported at Sec-26 restaurant

Chandigarh Police registered a theft case after a customer reported that her purse was stolen from Finch Club, Sector 26, on May 18. A case under section was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

PGI director meets resident doctors

Chandigarh

The newly-appointed PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal interacted with resident doctors on Saturday and assured them of proper security, adding institutional FIRs will be filed against perpetrators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. Bitter gourd and bottle gourd -- both grow well in dry conditions – have seen a price dip of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh | Tomato rates double in a week, other vegetables get cheaper

    While at the beginning of April, tomatoes cost 30/kg and remained consistent till about May 14, the rates have now shot up to 50/kg. Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi, Satbir Singh added that if the heat subsides, there is hope of the produce improving and rates coming down. Meanwhile, the dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. The price of green chilli, which had remained volatile earlier, has also come down.

  • Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools and issued show-cause notices to schools under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala

    The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government's fee regulations.”

  • The Sector 33 health centre’s SMO was transferred after 22 years. (iStockphoto)

    After 22 years, Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO finally shifted

    The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday inspected three health and wellness centres (HWCs), at Sectors 11, 23 and 33 and found that some of the health care staff were either absent or were violating duties. The secretary also discovered that the HCW in-charge SMO Dr Renu Aggarwal had been working at the same centre for the last 22 years, even though she was promoted from medical officer to SMO.

  • In the next three days, maximum temperature in Chandigarh will remain between 33°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 27°C. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | Cloud cover likely on Sunday, rain gods may smile on city on Monday

    The city experienced a temperature dip owing to cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, while Met officials said that similar conditions will continue to prevail on Sunday as well. Because of the cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 42.9C on Friday to 39.5C on Saturday, 1.4C above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 28.2C on Friday to 27.9C on Saturday, 4.6C above normal.

  • The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing the trial court’s order, the petitioner had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Punjab and Haryana HC upholds man’s seven-year jail term for allowing daughter to be sexually abused

    The Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the seven-year jail term awarded to a Jalandhar-based man convicted of allowing his daughter to be sexually abused for 100. The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing against the trial court's order, the accused had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out