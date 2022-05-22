CGC Landran suicide: Autopsy conducted, police investigating other angles as well
The post-mortem of the 19-year-old Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, student who ended his life after hanging himself from a fan in his room on Thursday was conducted at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali on Saturday. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said, “No suicide note was found from the room, but police is looking at all angles.”
The newly-appointed PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal interacted with resident doctors on Saturday and assured them of proper security, adding institutional FIRs will be filed against perpetrators.
Chandigarh | Tomato rates double in a week, other vegetables get cheaper
While at the beginning of April, tomatoes cost ₹30/kg and remained consistent till about May 14, the rates have now shot up to ₹50/kg. Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi, Satbir Singh added that if the heat subsides, there is hope of the produce improving and rates coming down. Meanwhile, the dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. The price of green chilli, which had remained volatile earlier, has also come down.
Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala
The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government's fee regulations.”
After 22 years, Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO finally shifted
The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday inspected three health and wellness centres (HWCs), at Sectors 11, 23 and 33 and found that some of the health care staff were either absent or were violating duties. The secretary also discovered that the HCW in-charge SMO Dr Renu Aggarwal had been working at the same centre for the last 22 years, even though she was promoted from medical officer to SMO.
Chandigarh | Cloud cover likely on Sunday, rain gods may smile on city on Monday
The city experienced a temperature dip owing to cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, while Met officials said that similar conditions will continue to prevail on Sunday as well. Because of the cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 42.9C on Friday to 39.5C on Saturday, 1.4C above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 28.2C on Friday to 27.9C on Saturday, 4.6C above normal.
Punjab and Haryana HC upholds man’s seven-year jail term for allowing daughter to be sexually abused
The Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the seven-year jail term awarded to a Jalandhar-based man convicted of allowing his daughter to be sexually abused for ₹ 100. The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing against the trial court's order, the accused had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife.
