Challan filed against golfer Sujjan Singh in domestic violence case

Over two three years after former India number one woman golfer Irina Brar filed a complaint of domestic violence, police have filed a challan against her husband, golfer Sujjan Singh.

The challan was filed under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code against Singh, 41, who was booked on January 14, 2020 – 14 months after Brar filed a complaint in November 2018.

Married in November 2010, the couple has a daughter, born in 2012.

Brar, 37, who dominated the Indian women’s golfing circuit for about a decade till 2008 when back-related issues forced her to quit, had alleged emotional, physical and financial abuse, saying she and her daughter had been driven out of her husband’s home without the basic provisions of food and clothing.

Demeaning behaviour, frequent intimidation, bullying and belittling during her marriage led to a point where she felt she could not take it anymore and left, she had alleged, in her complaint with the SSP’s office.

Brar, who has studied sports psychology in the United States and founded Sport Psych in Chandigarh to counsel Indian athletes, had alleged she felt “crippled” by economic abuse since all her files and cheque books were in her husband’s house, which had taken a toll on her career.

She had mentioned in her complaint that her parents had given ample dowry during their wedding, but her husband kept torturing her with the support of his family, and would often threaten to commit suicide.

In May 2018, she and her daughter were made to leave Singh’s Sector-5 house. When she went back to collect her things, some of her cupboards were locked and keys were with her in-laws, following which, she returned to her parents’ house in Sector 21.

The case will now come up for hearing on May 11, when Singh has been summoned in court.