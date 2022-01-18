Challan filed in HPSC recruitment scam

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has presented a challan against the three arrested accused including the then Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who are allegedly involved in the HPSC recruitment scam.

While giving information here on Monday, a vigilance bureau spokesperson said the challan was presented in the Panchkula court against Anil Nagar, Naveen and Ashwini, within a period of two months on January 14.

“The investigation in this case is in progress while the report of handwriting check, voice sample, etc is yet to arrive from the FSL, Madhuban. Once the report is received, necessary supplementary challan against the said accused will be presented by the department in court at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

“Further probe will help in getting to the bottom of the matter, and the possibility of involvement of other accused cannot be ruled out. Strict action will be taken against all the culprits,” the spokesperson said.

Nagar, along with two others, was arrested for tampering with marks of candidates of the dental surgeon exam. Others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, of Jhajjar, and Naveen Kumar, of Bhiwani. The vigilance has made recoveries of ₹3.60 crore in the case.

The vigilance team had seized 22 original examination sheets of the preliminary HCS exam, 2021, its carbon copies and 14 original test sheets of dental surgeon examination, 2021. The investigation so far points to Nagar’s involvement in both the exams.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer who was posted as the HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to the government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh bribe.

Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance team had arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house.