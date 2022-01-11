Chamba DC among 1,550 new patients of Covid in HP

Chamba deputy commissioner is among the 1,550 people who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday as the Himachal’s total case tally mounted to 2,34,835.

It was also the highest single-day spike since for second consecutive day in the state. A total of 1,200 cases were reported in the state on Monday. However, no new death was reported in any of the 12 districts.

Kangra logged highest 325 infections followed by 287 cases in Solan and 270 in Hamirpur. As many as 153 cases were reported from Shimla, 148 from Mandi, 117 from Una, 89 from Kullu, 73 from Bilaspur, 27 from Chamba, 12 from Kinnaur, and two from Lahaul-Spiti.

A government spokesperson said that Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana has been tested positive with mild symptoms. He is under home isolation as suggested by doctors.

Meanwhile, the active cases have jumped to 5,476 while recoveries reached 2,25,462 after 258 people recuperated.

Kangra is still the worst-hit district with its case tally reaching 53,767, followed by Mandi (32,390) and Shimla (28,603).