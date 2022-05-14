Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur
chandigarh news

Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy
Speaking at a programme on National Urban Livelihood Mission and Youth Incentive at Chowgan in Chamba, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said that the Prime Minister has already declared the district as an aspirational district, and in the coming years it would be among the developed districts in the country. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 14, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy.

Speaking at a programme on National Urban Livelihood Mission and Youth Incentive at Chowgan in Chamba, he said that the Prime Minister has already declared the district as an aspirational district, and in the coming years it would be among the developed districts in the country. He said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit.

Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. Highlighting the overall development initiated in the state by the BJP’s double engine government, he said, “In the coming years, no kuchha house would be left in the state.” He listed many development projects such as the under construction medical college at a cost of 500 crores and schemes including providing drinking water facility and road connectivity.

RELATED STORIES

Thakur who also holds the charge of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, announced five indoor stadiums in five Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Chamba, besides 10 multi-gymnasiums in each constituency. He also distributed sports kits.

During the programme, Thakur visited all the stalls setup by self help groups (SHGs) at the venue and asked the district administration to develop special counters at hotels where these groups can keep their products for easy availability to tourists and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP