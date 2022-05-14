Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy.

Speaking at a programme on National Urban Livelihood Mission and Youth Incentive at Chowgan in Chamba, he said that the Prime Minister has already declared the district as an aspirational district, and in the coming years it would be among the developed districts in the country. He said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit.

Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. Highlighting the overall development initiated in the state by the BJP’s double engine government, he said, “In the coming years, no kuchha house would be left in the state.” He listed many development projects such as the under construction medical college at a cost of ₹500 crores and schemes including providing drinking water facility and road connectivity.

Thakur who also holds the charge of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, announced five indoor stadiums in five Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Chamba, besides 10 multi-gymnasiums in each constituency. He also distributed sports kits.

During the programme, Thakur visited all the stalls setup by self help groups (SHGs) at the venue and asked the district administration to develop special counters at hotels where these groups can keep their products for easy availability to tourists and others.