Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy.
Speaking at a programme on National Urban Livelihood Mission and Youth Incentive at Chowgan in Chamba, he said that the Prime Minister has already declared the district as an aspirational district, and in the coming years it would be among the developed districts in the country. He said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit.
Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. Highlighting the overall development initiated in the state by the BJP’s double engine government, he said, “In the coming years, no kuchha house would be left in the state.” He listed many development projects such as the under construction medical college at a cost of ₹500 crores and schemes including providing drinking water facility and road connectivity.
Thakur who also holds the charge of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, announced five indoor stadiums in five Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Chamba, besides 10 multi-gymnasiums in each constituency. He also distributed sports kits.
During the programme, Thakur visited all the stalls setup by self help groups (SHGs) at the venue and asked the district administration to develop special counters at hotels where these groups can keep their products for easy availability to tourists and others.
Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala
A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and The victim, Harshjeet Singh's friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday. The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them. Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.
Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case
After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice threatened the judge and asked hcivil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshito drop the charges or suffer the consequences. The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi.
27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday. Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period. Tricity's active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.
Missing man found dead in Bhakra Canal, four booked for abetment
Police booked four people for abetment to suicide after the body of a missing 63-year-old was fished out from the Bhakra canal in a village in Fatehgarh Sahib. In his complaint, the deceased's son, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said his father left the house on May 4 without informing anyone, following which a missing complaint was lodged. On May 11, his father's body was fished out from Bhakra canal.
Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran
A 32-year-old man killed The accused, a pharmacist after gunning down his wife, Inderjit Singh, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday. The incident took place at his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school parents' house. As per the victim's mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. Accused recorded 3 videos before crime Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media.
