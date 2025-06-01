Chandigadh rricity strengthens emergency readiness with Op Shield drills

Mock drills and blackout rehearsals were conducted across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula as part of the nationwide second civil defence exercise “Operation Shield”. A mock drill underway at PWD Rest House in Sector 1, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

In Chandigarh, a scenario involving an attack by a swarm of enemy drones was simulated at the Air Force Station.

In response to the simulated threat, the station commander sought immediate assistance from the civil administration to evacuate families from the station premises to a safer location.

Upon receiving the request, the health department, fire services and civil defence units were promptly activated. The injured were triaged on site, and those with serious conditions were swiftly transported to the nearest hospital. Remaining evacuees were relocated to the Community Centre in Sector 47, where comprehensive medical check-ups and treatment were provided.

Further, a coordinated 10-minute blackout drill from 8 pm to 8.10 pm was also observed by all residents of Kishangarh and IT Park.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the response of residents during the blackout drill reflected city’s shared commitment to collective safety and civil defence preparedness.

He extended gratitude to residents, civil defence volunteers and all departments involved, noting the seamless execution of the drill without disruption or confusion.

The exercise aimed to test and enhance the coordination, preparedness and response capabilities of civil and defence agencies in the event of an emergency, he added.

Over at Mohali, as soon as an air raid siren was sounded, emergency response teams rushed to the building of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Storage-cum-Bottling Plant at Lalru around 6 pm.

The entire operation was supervised by Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, additional deputy commissioner (Rural Development). Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta, while briefing details, said the mock drill included Home Guards (Civil Defence), NDRF, fire fighting and medical teams and local administration.

He said after sounding the air raid siren, a rescue operation was immediately started to save civilians/workers stuck in the plant. As many as 20 stranded persons were rescued by the teams and rushed to designated health facilities by ambulances.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the mock drill was exercised as per the part of the Operation Shield to check preparedness and real response time.

Gupta added that a blackout was also enforced from 8 pm to 8.30 pm in the municipal limits of Dera Bassi and Lalru towns, barring emergency services establishments like hospitals and nursing homes.

He said residents had been alerted about the blackout in the day time to abide with all precautions to replicate real-time emergency conditions by switching off lights, street lights and vehicle lights.

In Panchkula, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at the PWD rest house in Sector 1. The exercise, overseen by deputy commissioner Monika Gupta, simulated an emergency evacuation, swiftly moving individuals from the building to safety.

At 5 pm, a blaring siren initiated the drill, prompting a rapid and coordinated response from various departments. Police, Home Guard, fire department, civil defence, Red Cross, Mera Yuva Bharat volunteers, and other relevant agencies quickly deployed their resources to the site.

Fire department personnel efficiently deployed ladders, rescuing people from the first and second floors using stretchers, ropes and manual carries. All evacuees were then promptly transported to secure locations and hospitals via ambulances and buses, demonstrating effective inter-departmental coordination.

Blackout faces criticism over siren, public compliance

The 15-minute blackout observed in Panchkula from 8 pm to 8.15 pm revealed several shortcomings, according to local residents and welfare associations. Many resident welfare associations reported that sirens failed to sound in their sectors, contradicting claims of sufficient installations.

Deputy commissioner Monika Gupta said the lapses will be examined.

Some RWAs also pointed out lack of public participation, with many failing to switch off lights and usual traffic continuing during the blackout period.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, and Ravinder Sharma, president of the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Council, confirmed not hearing sirens in their respective Sector-15 and Sector-11 residential areas.