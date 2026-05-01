Chandigarg: Two booked for snatching, armed robbery in Kharar

Kharar police have booked two men for snatching and armed robbery after victims identified them in connection with two separate incidents reported earlier this month. The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh alias Harry and Gursevak Singh alias Gaggu, both residents of Rupnagar. A case has been registered under multiple sections of BNS. (HT File)

According to police, the case was registered at Kharar city police station after victims Ravinder Kaur and Kriti Kumar identified the accused while they were in police custody in another matter.

In the first incident, which took place on April 22 around 7.50 pm on Gurudwara Road in Dashmesh Nagar, Ravinder Kaur was returning home when a youth approached her from behind, snatched her gold earrings and fled in a car. Police said two other men were already inside the vehicle, and they appeared to be armed.

In another incident on the intervening night of April 19 and 20, the accused allegedly targeted Kriti Kumar near Punjab National Bank on Landran Road. They threatened him with a knife, snatched his OPPO mobile phone and ₹3,500 in cash, and forced him to transfer ₹5,000 through a digital payment app before escaping.

Police said both incidents were linked and were carried out with the involvement of other unidentified associates and a vehicle, which is yet to be traced.

A case has been registered under sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (multiple individuals involved in a criminal act) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway to recover the stolen items and identify the remaining accused.