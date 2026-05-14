Chandigarh: 1,444 voters pick NOTA

More than 1,400 voters in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) elections preferred “none of the above” (NOTA) option instead of voting for any candidate.

Wards that recorded high NOTA figures included ward 17 (85 votes), ward 4 (84) and ward 11 (77). (HT File)

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According to data, the highest number of NOTA votes was recorded in ward 18 where 138 voters rejected the candidates. Ward 14 followed with 102 NOTA votes, while ward 2 registered 99 such votes.

Other wards that recorded comparatively high NOTA figures included ward 17 (85 votes), ward 4 (84) and ward 11 (77). The lowest number (24) was recorded in ward 20.

The ward-wise data showed 62 voters picked NOTA in ward 1, 31 in ward 3, 55 in ward 5, 59 in ward 6, 67 in ward 7, 51 in ward 8, 51 in ward 9, 44 in ward 10, 62 in ward 12, 65 in ward 13, 42 in ward 15, 51 in ward 16 and 62 in ward 19.

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