Chandigarh: 106 cases of stray animal incidents cleared for relief

The Chandigarh stray animal incident/accident compensation committee on Thursday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, UT Chandigarh, to review and expedite compensation cases for victims of stray animal incidents. Senior officials from the police department, MC and health department, present during the meeting, provided inputs on streamlining the process and addressing concerns related to stray animal incidents. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, 146 cases were taken up for consideration. After a thorough review, 106 cases were approved for compensation, while the remaining cases were put on hold for further examination to ensure a fair assessment of damages.

The chairperson emphasised the need for a transparent and efficient compensation process in accordance with policy guidelines. He further directed the officers of municipal corporation (MC) to fast-track pending compensation cases and ensure timely disbursal of relief to affected individuals.

The committee has been notified by the UT department of local government, as per the notification dated July 2, 2024, issued in compliance with directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The compensation to be awarded by the committee follows the policy set by the state of Punjab.

According to the high court order, in case of death, the legal heirs of the deceased are entitled to compensation of ₹5 lakh. For permanent incapacitation, as certified by a competent medical authority, the compensation amount is ₹2. In cases of injury, the compensation amount will be assessed by the committee, up to a maximum of ₹2 lakh.

For dog bite cases, the committee considers specific criteria, including a minimum compensation of ₹10,000 per teeth mark.Where flesh has been pulled off the skin, a minimum of ₹20,000 per 10.2 square cm of the wound is to be paid, subject to a maximum limit of ₹2 lakh.

For cases involving death due to stray animal accidents, a copy of the death certificate and an FIR or DDR indicating the cause of death is required. In cases of permanent disability, documents such as the DDR, medical certificate, and hospital discharge summary must be provided.

To simplify the application process, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been tasked with developing an online portal for receiving applications and processing compensation. Until the portal becomes operational, manual applications will continue to be accepted at the MC office in Sector 17.