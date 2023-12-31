Chandigarh: 17 flights cancelled, several rescheduled, 2 diverted to Delhi

A total of 17 flights were cancelled on Saturday while several other were rescheduled and a few diverted to New Delhi, at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport due to bad weather conditions, according to airport authorities. The number of flights cancelled on Saturday was more than Friday when 14 flights were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. On Saturday evening, visibility at the airport was 150 metres. (HT File)

The number of flights cancelled on Saturday was more than Friday when 14 flights were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. On Saturday evening, visibility at the airport was 150 metres.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As many as eight arrival flights and nine departure flights were cancelled.

The cancellation list included: 6E-2177 (Delhi), 6E-5261 (Mumbai), 6E-867 (Hyderabad), 6E-6634 (Bengaluru), while the arrival of flight 6E242 (Pune) was also cancelled. Flights to Ahmedabad (6E-6395), Kolkata (6E-6041), Jaipur (6E-7413), and Pune (6E-681) were also cancelled.

Similarly, arrival flights 6E242 to Pune, 6E6041 to Srinagar, 6E7414 to Jaipur were cancelled. 6E2194 (Delhi), 6E6252 (Hyderabad), 6E5233 (Mumbai), 6E6385 (Bengaluru), and 6E6506 (Ahmedabad) were also cancelled. Goa flight 6E724 and Delhi flight 91831 were diverted to Delhi.

Several flights faced rescheduling, these flights were destined for cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Leh, and Dubai.

Six IndiGo flights’ departure was also cancelled for December 31 between 5:45am to 8:30am.