Chandigarh: 2 held for snatching woman’s mobile phone during evening walk in Sector 49

A 54-year-old woman’s evening walk in Sector 49-D turned distressing after two scooter-borne men snatched her mobile phone and fled the spot. One of the accused is a private patient caretaker and the other works as an electrician, said Chandigarh Police. (HT File)

The incident occurred on July 29 around 6 pm near the tubewell area of CHB flats, when the victim, Yashoda Devi, was walking close to her residence. According to police, the pillion rider suddenly grabbed her Motorola smartphone from her right hand, and the duo sped off on a Honda Activa.

The victim later reported the incident and told police she could identify the assailants if brought face-to-face.

Following her complaint, dated August 2, police arrested two accused, Satish Kumar, 32, and Anil Kumar, alias Linda, 25, both residents of Mohali.

Interrogation led to the recovery of Yashoda’s snatched phone, along with other stolen property.

Police also recovered two mobile phones and four two-wheelers during investigation.

Satish, a Class 12 pass-out, works as a private patient caretaker and is a repeat offender. Anil, uneducated, works as an electrician, said police.