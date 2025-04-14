Chandigarh: 21-year-old youth killed in road mishap near Kalagram

The three riders were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, where the 21-year-old youth succumbed to injuries
A recklessly driven tempo truck claimed the life of a 21-year-old motorcyclist near Kalagram on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Kishangarh.
As per initial investigation, Ashish was triple-riding a motorcycle with two more men, Umesh and Yash.
While they were headed towards a petrol pump near Kalagram, a tempo truck in front of them swerved abruptly.
Due to this, an alarmed Ashish lost control of his motorcycle and fell. During the fall, a milk tanker approaching from the opposite side hit the motorcycle, leaving all three riders injured.
They were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where Ashish succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been kept at the hospital mortuary and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.
Umesh and Yash are undergoing treatment at GMCH, Sector 32. The auto driver, identified as Chintu, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, was arrested. He is facing charges under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.