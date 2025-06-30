Chandigarh: 3 more held in 2.5cr ‘digital arrest’ case

In the high-profile digital arrest fraud case involving ₹2.5 crore, the Chandigarh cybercrime police have arrested three more accused, taking the total number of arrests to 11. The recent arrests were made from Uttar Pradesh following targeted operations. The case was registered on June 1 under sections 308, 319(2), 318(4), 338, 340(2), 61(2), and 336(3) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

The case pertains to Sumit Kaur, a resident of Sector 10-A, who fell victim to psychologically manipulative fraud on May 3. She received a call from a person impersonating an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), claiming that her SIM card had been misused and an FIR was registered against her.

The scam escalated with a series of WhatsApp video calls from individuals posing as senior law enforcement officers, including a fictitious CBI DIG Rajiv Ranjan and a fake Supreme Court judge, who presented fabricated arrest warrants and accused her of being involved in a Jet Airways money laundering case. Under severe psychological pressure and fearing legal consequences, the victim was coerced into transferring her entire life savings, approximately ₹2.5 crore, into multiple bank accounts operated by the scam network.

The now arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Kumar, 20, resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; Abhijeet, 24, and Anurag alias Vikrant, 23.

On June 22, Prashant was arrested from Bijnor, where he confessed that he had linked his phone number to an IndusInd Bank account that was created using another person’s KYC documents. He admitted to handing over the account details to the fraudsters and received ₹54,000 as commission.

During interrogation, Prashant revealed that Abhijeet and Anurag alias Vikrant were also part of the racket and that the group had met in three different locations of Nashik, Mumbai, and Bhopal, where they were offered 15% commission per account for enabling the fraud.

Subsequent raids led to the arrest of Abhijeet and Anurag on June 27, and police recovered multiple mobile phones, active SIM cards, and photocopies of forged KYC documents from their possession.

All three accused have confessed to their roles and are being remanded to police custody for further questioning.

