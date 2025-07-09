Chandigarh: 3 stabbing deaths in a night in tricity

In the second such incident in Chandigarh on Monday night, a youth was stabbed to death in Ramdarbar following an altercation with a group. The victim, identified as Raman, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Chandigarh has seen three stabbing deaths, all stemming from personal rivalry, over the past 36 hours. (HT File)

Around the same time, an 18-year-old youth, Daya, was stabbed to death in Maloya by a group which wanted to avenge an earlier attack by the victim and his friends.

In the Ramdarbar incident, the victim Raman and his friend, Tushar, were allegedly sitting in Hathi Park around 1.30 am when a group of seven to eight youths got into a heated argument with them. Tushar was also brutally attacked and is recuperating in the hospital.

Tushar’s father told the police that the duo had tried to escape on their bike but the group attacked them with swords and sharp-edged weapons, leaving Raman grievously injured. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police later arrested three accused, identified as Roshan Bhaiya, 19, of Mubarakpur, Ravi, 18, and Arun Kumar, 18. Their accomplices – believed to be four in number – are yet to be arrested. As per the police, Ravi is a history-sheeter while Roshan and Arun have no previous criminal record. The weapons used in crime have not been recovered yet.

The three accused will be produced before the court on July 9, where police will seek their remand for further investigation.

The city has seen three stabbing deaths, all stemming from personal rivalry, over the past 36 hours. On Saturday night, another youth, Sanjeev, 19, had been stabbed to death in Indira Colony. The accused had claimed that the victim had been stalking his sister.

In another incident on Monday, a 23-year-old man from Jind was fatally stabbed by a food stall employee outside the Ashiana (rehabilitation colony) gate in Sector-26.

The victim was identified as Raman, 23, a native of Jind, who had been working as caretaker in an apartment in Peer Muchalla (Zirakpur) for the past year.

His brother, Rahul, told police that they had gone to a party with friends near Morni T-Point on Monday night. While returning, they stopped at a food stall near Ashiana (rehabilitation colony) gate in Sector-26. They approached a food stall, run by one Arjun, who told them that he was out of supplies. Following this, an argument broke out which led to one of the food stall employees, identified as Akash, stabbing Raman with a knife. Raman sustained a stab wound in the chest and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead.

The accused, Akash, 19, who hails from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and resides in Ashiana flats, Sector-26, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday. The case has been registered under Sections 103(2) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chandimandir police station.

Two weeks after a woman was found murdered in her rented accommodation in Burail, UT police arrested her live-in partner, identified as Shankar, on Tuesday.

The victim, Kulwanti, 30, who hailed from West Bengal, was found in a pool of blood at her residence on June 25.

Her cousin, who discovered the body, told police that Shankar used to frequently threaten and assault the victim. The accused was produced in court and remanded to one day in police custody.