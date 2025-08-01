Chandigarh: 3 students hurt in 2nd clash at SD College this week

In the second such incident at SD College-32 this week, three students were brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday afternoon. The mob attacking the three students in canteen area. (SOURCED)

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory strike against an earlier altercation on campus in which a first-year student was beaten up over a political altercation. Student council elections are set to take place on campus in the first week of September.

As per the police, Thursday’s incident took place around 12:15 pm when a mob, allegedly led college president Jatanjot Singh Gill and Student Democratic Collective Union (SDCU) party leaders Navleen Sidhu, Navdeep, Aman Malik, Dilsher, and Aarsh, approached three students sitting in the canteen area. Before they could react, the mob chased them and opened an attack with sharp-edged weapons.

The injured students were identified as Harmandeep Mann and Karandeep Singh, both residents of Housing Board Colony, Sector 43, and Gurkirat Singh, who is the complainant in the case. All three are being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Police officials said the attack appears to be an act of retaliation by SDCU supporters after one of their members was attacked by supporters of the Indian Students’ Front (ISF).

A case has been registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly, 191(2)/(3) (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-34 police station.

On Monday afternoon, SDCU supporter and second-year MA student, Ekampreet Singh, was allegedly assaulted near the college’s Automation Centre following a confrontation over political sticker. According to Ekampreet’s complaint, Hunar Gill, an ISF supporter, tore off an SDCU sticker worn by a BA student named Binni. When Ekampreet objected, Hunar allegedly threatened him and returned shortly after with a group of 8–10 students, some armed with sharp-edged weapons.