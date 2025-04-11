Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 40-year-old man found dead at Sector-42 hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2025 09:34 AM IST

According to Chandigarh Police, the deceased had checked into the hotel with three friends and the group reportedly consumed alcohol

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in Sector 42 under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday afternoon.

In the evening, while carrying out routine housekeeping checks, the hotel staff were shocked to find Deepak’s lifeless body and immediately alerted Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
In the evening, while carrying out routine housekeeping checks, the hotel staff were shocked to find Deepak's lifeless body and immediately alerted Chandigarh Police.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, who had earlier lived in Attawa, Chandigarh.

According to police, Deepak had checked into the hotel with three friends and the group reportedly consumed alcohol. CCTV footage recovered from the hotel shows Deepak entering the premises with his friends. All three companions were later seen leaving the hotel, while Deepak remained inside.

In the evening, while carrying out routine housekeeping checks, the hotel staff were shocked to find Deepak’s lifeless body and immediately alerted the police.

A police team from the Sector 36 station reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. Upon examination, no visible injuries or signs of strangulation were found on the body, and police have ruled out the possibility of murder at this stage.

The body was shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for post-mortem examination.

