Chandigarh: 83-yr-old woman duped of 6.13 lakh in KYC fraud

An 83-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 44-C, has fallen prey to a fake Know Your Customer (KYC) update call, resulting in a loss of over ₹6.13 lakh across multiple bank accounts, police said on Sunday. The victim, who lives with her daughter in Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, took her assistance in providing details to the fraudster. (iStockphoto)

The victim, Vidyawati, was duped into providing her personal information after receiving a fake call from someone posing as a representative of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The incident unfolded on June 13 when Vidyawati, who lives with her daughter, received a call from an unknown number claiming that her KYC details needed to be updated for her bank accounts. The caller convinced her to share certain personal details over the phone. The next day, a follow-up call asked for the last four digits of her Aadhaar number. With her daughter’s assistance, Vidyawati provided the requested information.

Soon after, the family began facing SIM card issues.

On June 15, they visited the Jio Store in Sector 46 to address the problem, where they were informed that their biometrics had been blocked. They then proceeded to the Sampark Centre in Sector 45, where they managed to remove the biometric block. However, by June 24, when they revisited PNB to further investigate, they discovered that ₹4.45 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from their accounts.

Upon further scrutiny, they realised that an additional ₹1.68 lakh had been stolen from their accounts across multiple banks, including Yes Bank, PNB, and Canara Bank.

The family immediately reported the incident to the cyber police station in Sector 17, lodging complaints on June 24 and 25.

The police on Sunday registered an FIR under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 340(2), 336(3), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,against unknown individuals. The investigation is currently underway.