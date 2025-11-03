Chandigarh administration razes illegal constructions at Elante Mall

Acting against unauthorised alterations, the UT administration on Sunday conducted a demolition drive at Nexus Elante Mall, one of the largest commercial centres in the tricity. Illegal extensions and temporary structures were dismantled to restore the premises to its approved layout (HT Photo)

The action followed a physical inspection conducted on August 8, 2025, which revealed multiple violations made without prior approval from the competent authority. A show-cause notice was subsequently issued to the lessee, and after granting due opportunity of hearing, the sub-divisional magistrate (East), exercising the powers of the Estate Officer, passed the demolition orders.

Key violations include conversion of around 22,000 square feet of parking area into landscaping/greenery, operation of an open café/restaurant with temporary structures near Hyatt Regency (3,000 square feet), unauthorised use of the basement for a staff mess, washrooms and day-care centre (3,000 square feet), installation of iron frame storage areas, temporary sheds, a Hamleys slide between floors without approval and misuse of designated parking and internal modifications within Hyatt Regency.

During the drive, illegal extensions and temporary structures were dismantled to restore the premises to its approved layout.

The Estate Office reiterated that all constructions on leasehold or freehold properties must strictly comply with approved building plans and the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, as well as the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007. Unauthorised alterations, it stated, not only violated planning norms but also compromised public safety and the city’s architectural integrity.

In a statement, the mall spokesperson said, “We are working closely with the local authorities to ensure that the mall premises remain fully compliant with all regulations and guidelines. The authorities have undertaken certain actions as part of their compliance drive and we are extending our full cooperation. As a responsible corporate and a proud part of the tricity community, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance and compliance.”