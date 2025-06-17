Chandigarh admn all set to raze Adarsh Colony on June 19

Moving ahead with its slum-free campaign, the UT Estate Office is prepared to demolish Adarsh Colony in Sector 54 — one of the only two remaining slums in Chandigarh — on June 19. The estimated value of the land encroached by Adarsh Colony inhabitants is ₹ 250 crore. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The colony, which came up nearly two decades ago on approximately six acres of government land, currently houses around 800 shanties behind the Furniture Market. The estimated value of the encroached land is ₹250 crore.

Following this demolition, only one slum — Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 — will remain. This illegal settlement has about 300 shanties spread across four acres of government land, valued at ₹150 crore.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav confirmed the action, stating, “Adarsh Colony will be demolished on June 19, and notices have already been issued to the residents.”

Regarding Shahpur Colony, he explained, “The extent of government land encroached upon is comparatively smaller, with most of the dwellings built on private agricultural land. However, we plan to take legal opinion and proceed with demolition within a month.”

When asked about steps to prevent future encroachments, Yadav said, “Instructions have been issued to the estate team to regularly monitor vacant government land. If any encroachment is found, it must be cleared immediately.”

Earlier, on May 6, the UT Estate Office had demolished Janta Colony in Sector 25, reclaiming around 10 acres of government land worth ₹350 crore. The reclaimed site has been earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community centre and shopping area.

Prior to that, on April 24, over 1,000 makeshift structures were razed in Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1. The colony had been encroaching on nearly six acres of prime government land.

The UT administration has been working to make Chandigarh slum-free since the early 2000s. In 2006, it launched a rehabilitation initiative under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, earmarking 356 acres for the construction of 25,728 flats intended to house 23,841 families from 18 unauthorised colonies.

The identified families, comprising over 1 lakh residents, are required to pay a nominal monthly rent after relocation. However, delays and non-payment have resulted in significant outstanding dues.

Over the years, the administration has carried out multiple demolition drives. In 2013, it razed Colony Number 5, followed by Colony Number 4 in 2022. Together, these two slums had occupied over 165 acres of government land. Other demolished slums include Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony, and Madrasi Colony.