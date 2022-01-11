Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn asks school principals to inform students about Covid vaccination camps
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn asks school principals to inform students about Covid vaccination camps

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg issued an order on Monday asking principals of all private and government schools in the city to inform students in the age group of 15 to 18 about Covid vaccination camps being organised on campus
It was found that in some Chandigarh schools where Covid vaccination camps were held, students were not informed, resulting in low turnout. (HT file)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg issued an order on Monday asking principals of all private and government schools in the city to inform students in the age group of 15 to 18 about vaccination camps being organised on campus.

In case principals don’t comply with these directions, action under provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 will be taken against them, the order stated.

It was found that in some schools where the vaccination camps were held, students were not informed, resulting in low turnout and vaccination figures. This led to wastage of the vaccine doses. “Though Covid vaccination is voluntary, it is our duty to inform every eligible child about the available option,” Garg mentioned through the order.

A senior official of the UT education department said, “Last week, there was an issue with bad weather, due to which the turnout had been affected adversely at all schools. But, we are getting good response from the students.” Daily vaccination camps are organised at 26 schools of the city by teams of the UT health department.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP