Chandigarh admn asks school principals to inform students about Covid vaccination camps

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg issued an order on Monday asking principals of all private and government schools in the city to inform students in the age group of 15 to 18 about Covid vaccination camps being organised on campus
It was found that in some Chandigarh schools where Covid vaccination camps were held, students were not informed, resulting in low turnout. (HT file)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg issued an order on Monday asking principals of all private and government schools in the city to inform students in the age group of 15 to 18 about vaccination camps being organised on campus.

In case principals don’t comply with these directions, action under provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 will be taken against them, the order stated.

It was found that in some schools where the vaccination camps were held, students were not informed, resulting in low turnout and vaccination figures. This led to wastage of the vaccine doses. “Though Covid vaccination is voluntary, it is our duty to inform every eligible child about the available option,” Garg mentioned through the order.

A senior official of the UT education department said, “Last week, there was an issue with bad weather, due to which the turnout had been affected adversely at all schools. But, we are getting good response from the students.” Daily vaccination camps are organised at 26 schools of the city by teams of the UT health department.

Story Saved
