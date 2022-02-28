Chandigarh admn cracks whip: MC staff threaten strike if action not revoked

The employee unrest that started with the Chandigarh electricity department can spread to other departments of the UT and municipal corporation in the aftermath of the administration’s action against the electricity staff.

Employee unions of different UT departments and MC have demanded withdrawal of punishments issued against various power department staffers, following their strike against privatisation on February 22 and 23.

The action initiated by the administration includes termination of services of 17 outsourced workers, FIRs and show-cause notices to multiple regular employees.

If their demands are not accepted, the unions have threatened a joint agitation, which may also include a call for strike.

Six employee federations under the banner of Sanyukt Karamchari Morcha will be holding a meeting with the administration on Monday and submitting their demands. If the talks fail, the morcha will announce the date of agitation and what all it will include.

Gopal Dutt Joshi, general secretary, UT Powermen Union, said, “When the strike was amicably resolved and electricity department employees helped restore the power across the city, why was action initiated against them? On Monday, we will meet the administration and demand withdrawal of punishment.”

The administration’s action had come after the Punjab and Haryana high court lambasted it for conceding to the UT Powermen Union’s demands when it had already enforced the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA).

The administration had reached an agreement with the union after conceding to their demand of not issuing the letter of intent to the private company till March 10, when the case against power privatisation will come up next in high court.

“The action against power department employees goes against the assurances of the administration and will cause resentment among regular and contractual employees in various departments in future,” said Ashwani Kumar from the joint action committee of the UT administration and MC employees.