Chandigarh admn launches free telemedicine service for livestock farmers

In a move aimed at improving access to veterinary care, the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department on Friday launched a free telemedicine consultation service for livestock farmers, aiming to enhance animal health care access through digital means. Chandigarh animal husbandry director Naveen Kumar said the facility would particularly benefit farmers in cases where transporting animals was either difficult or unnecessary. (HT File)

The service was inaugurated on Friday by secretary, animal husbandry, Pardeep Kumar, who underscored the growing role of digital solutions in strengthening livestock health and safety. He said the initiative aligned with the Government of India’s “One Nation One Health” vision, which emphasised an integrated approach to human, animal and environmental health.

Kumar noted that telemedicine services were being rolled out across the country under the guidance of NITI Aayog, and Chandigarh’s inclusion marked a significant step towards digitised veterinary healthcare. He also highlighted the National Digital Livestock Mission, launched on August 15, 2021, which seeks to create a unified digital ecosystem linking veterinarians with livestock owners while enabling access to real-time animal health records.

UT animal husbandry director Naveen Kumar said the facility would particularly benefit farmers in cases where transporting animals was either difficult or unnecessary. “Routine consultations, post-surgery follow-ups, health monitoring and general advisory services can now be accessed remotely, saving both time and resources,” he said.

Officials added that the initiative was expected to reduce stress on animals caused by transportation and also minimise the risk of zoonotic disease transmission, thereby ensuring the safety of farmers, animals and veterinary staff.

Joint director Dr Ashwani Kumar said the service will be available free of cost through a toll-free number-1800-180-2206 from 2 pm to 8 pm daily, after the closure of veterinary centres, except on Sundays. He urged livestock farmers to make optimum use of the facility.