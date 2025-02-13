Chandigarh admn to frame flexible movie ticket pricing

In a move set to benefit both moviegoers and cinema operators, the UT administration is preparing to introduce flexible ticket pricing across multiplexes in Chandigarh, similar to models already in place in Punjab and Haryana. The new system will allow multiplexes in Chandigarh to offer lower ticket prices on weekdays when demand is lower. (Shutterstock)

Under the new system, movie ticket prices will vary based on demand, with rates differing for weekdays and weekends, and adjusted depending on the movie’s popularity or lack of thereof.

Currently, ticket prices in Chandigarh range from ₹280 to ₹300, while in the neighbouring states, prices fluctuate between ₹150 and ₹600.

The change will allow multiplexes to offer lower ticket prices on weekdays when demand is lower—a significant shift from the current uniform pricing system, where there is no distinction between weekdays and weekend.

This flexibility will also allow cinema operators to adjust prices based on real-time demand, providing relief for moviegoers looking for more affordable options during off-peak times. At present, operators can adjust ticket prices only twice a year. But the new system will eliminate that cap, offering more flexibility to both cinemas and patrons.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office has sent the proposal to the UT home secretary, with an official notification expected following approval.

Chandigarh is home to seven multiplexes, including Nexus Elante Mall, Centra Mall, City Emporium Mall — all in Industrial Area; TDI Mall in Sector 17; Piccadily Square Mall in Sector 34; Dhillon Complex in Manimajra; and DLF City Centre Mall in IT Park.

A senior UT administration official stated that the new system will benefit the administration as well, as it collected 18% GST on every movie ticket sold.

During a recent meeting with the UT estate department, cinema owners had requested implementation of flexible pricing. Following this, the deputy commissioner prepared a draft proposal and sent it to the UT home secretary for approval.