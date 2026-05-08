Chandigarh: Armed mob attacks Kharar realtor, snatches licensed pistol

A Kharar-based immigration professional and realtor was allegedly attacked by a group of 10 to 15 armed men near Amayra City in the early hours of Sunday with the assailants fleeing after snatching his licensed .45 bore pistol. A case has been registered under multiple sections of BNS. (HTFile)

According to the FIR registered at Kharar police station, complainant Jarmanjit Singh was returning home around 2.30 am in his Fortuner SUV along with his friends, Lavdeep Singh and Gajender, when they found the slip road opposite Amayra City Centre blocked by three vehicles—a Ciaz, an Etios and an i20.

Singh told the police that one of the men standing near the vehicles casually spoke to him, leading him to believe they were acquaintances attempting to clear the road. However, as soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, a group of men allegedly armed with iron rods rushed towards him and launched an attack.

The complainant alleged that the attackers repeatedly struck him with iron rods. During the assault, he pulled out his licensed pistol in self-defence, but one of the assailants allegedly hit his hand, causing the weapon to fall. The attackers then allegedly snatched the pistol and continued assaulting him while he was lying on the ground.

His friends also got involved in the scuffle before the attackers fled in their vehicles. Singh later received treatment in Sohana, afterwhich he approached the police .

Police said the motive behind the attack remains unclear. A case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) —115(2), 118(1), 126(2), 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 304, pertaining to rioting, assault, wrongful restraint, intimidation and snatching has been registered, and further investigation is underway.