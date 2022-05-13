Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Chandigarh BJP raps AAP councillors for taking complaints to Punjab CM
chandigarh news

Chandigarh BJP raps AAP councillors for taking complaints to Punjab CM

BJP raised objections to AAP councillors’ alleged complaints to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann against Punjab-cadre officers in the Chandigarh municipal corporation
Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood addressing the media on Thursday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday raised strong objections to AAP councillors’ alleged complaints to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann against Punjab-cadre officers in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC).

AAP councillors had met Mann on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at BJP’s state office Kamalam in Sector 33, party’s Chandigarh president Arun Sood alleged, “The AAP councillors, along with the party’s Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-in-charge Kulwant Singh, met the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday and complained that the officers on deputation from Punjab do not listen to them and should be taught a lesson.”

Sood claimed that not a single development agenda brought by the AAP had been stopped in the MC House. “But its councillors, instead of development, only do politics of accusations and counter-accusations,” he said.

Claiming that the AAP wanted to control Chandigarh from Punjab, Sood said the Punjab CM had no right to interfere in the affairs of Chandigarh’s administration.

Meanwhile, AAP councillor and leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra said, “No complaint was made to the Punjab CM against any officer. We had a healthy discussion about coordination issues between MC and the UT administration.”

