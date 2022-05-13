Chandigarh BJP raps AAP councillors for taking complaints to Punjab CM
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday raised strong objections to AAP councillors’ alleged complaints to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann against Punjab-cadre officers in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC).
AAP councillors had met Mann on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference at BJP’s state office Kamalam in Sector 33, party’s Chandigarh president Arun Sood alleged, “The AAP councillors, along with the party’s Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-in-charge Kulwant Singh, met the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday and complained that the officers on deputation from Punjab do not listen to them and should be taught a lesson.”
Sood claimed that not a single development agenda brought by the AAP had been stopped in the MC House. “But its councillors, instead of development, only do politics of accusations and counter-accusations,” he said.
Claiming that the AAP wanted to control Chandigarh from Punjab, Sood said the Punjab CM had no right to interfere in the affairs of Chandigarh’s administration.
Meanwhile, AAP councillor and leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra said, “No complaint was made to the Punjab CM against any officer. We had a healthy discussion about coordination issues between MC and the UT administration.”
Paddy sowing: BKU demands ₹10,000/acre relief for farmers opting for DSR method
Bharatiya Kisan Union (, Ugrahan) on Thursday demanded that the Punjab government pay a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers who opt for DSR (direct seeded rice) method of paddy cultivation during the upcoming rabi season. As per a schedule announced by the state government, paddy sowing by DSR method will begin from May 20 and is expected to continue till May 31.
Dera in Bhikhiwind fined ₹26 lakh fine for power theft
A dera situated in Bhikhiwind of Tarn Taran district has been slapped with ₹26 lakh fine after the enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited found it to be indulging in electricity theft. The team further discovered that the unauthorised connection was being used to run 17 air conditioners, seven geysers, four motors, 196 lights and 87 fans.
Chandigarh woman cheated out of ₹2.54 lakh, 2 booked
Two people have been booked for cheating a Sector 38 woman out of ₹2.54 lakh on the pretext of selling hThe complainant, Sunita Devi'sa plot. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma and Jarnail Singh. The complainant, Sunita Devi, said the accused took the money from her for a two marla plot at Jhujhar Nagar village in Mohali. But, they neither handed over the plot nor returned her money. A cheating case has been registered.
Peak power demand in Delhi hits season’s high of 6,780MW: Discoms
The peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,780MW on Thursday, the year's highest so far and a record for May, largely due to an increase in the usage of cooling appliances in view of the higher-than-normal daily temperatures, power discom officials said. The previous high for the month was 6,461MW, on May 31, 2019. This year, power utilities have projected the peak demand to breach 8,000MW.
Over 20,000 people sent in suggestions for Punjab budget, says state finance minister Harpal Cheema
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that more than 20,000 people have responded to Aam Aami Party government's invitation to send suggestions for the state budget. Majority responders male Sharing the demographic data, he said, “At least 72.70% suggestions came from males and 19.89% from females. In the male category, the majority (45.42%) suggestions came from the 31 to 40 age group.”
