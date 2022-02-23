Chandigarh blackout: 36 hours later, power to be fully restored this evening

After more than 36 hours of power outage, electricity supply was partially restored in parts of Chandigarh. But still, major parts of the city are reeling in darkness.

A Chandigarh union territory official said, “The power supply will be restored in all areas by Wednesday evening. If the union officially withdraws the strike and employees return to work, then we will be able to restore it by afternoon."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The power outage disrupted electricity and water supply across the city, with several business establishments and coaching institutes coming to a standstill. The residents complained of not being able to contact the complaint centres because either the phone lines were busy or the mobile phones of concerned officials were switched off.

Amid the intermittent chaos, the mobile operators association issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging that the outage had disrupted mobile network connectivity in certain parts of the city. The telecom companies are now seeking alternate sources to power their sites and exchanges, news agency PTI reported.Also read: Blackout brings Chandigarh to its knees, army called in

"This has impacted telecom towers, which is leading to disruption in mobile network connectivity in impacted areas. Telecom operators and infrastructure providers are taking all measures to power their sites, exchanges by using alternate sources batteries, DGs, solar panels etc. in the absence of EB supply in some areas," SP Kochhar, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India, said.Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) is an apex body of telecom operators, and its members include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (formerly TAIPA), which is a leading body of telecom infrastructure players, has sought urgent intervention from authorities to resolve the issue.

"Due to the ongoing electricity crisis in Chandigarh, telecom services are badly impacted in all the areas of UT and nearby states. Telecom towers in Chandigarh are fully dependent on the electric grid supply," the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said in a statement, while warning that delay in resolution of crisis could impact network connectivity in a big way.

The DIPA has even requested Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit to ensure resolution of the electricity crisis on a war footing basis.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration has already imposed the Essential Service Maintenance Act, empowering it to force employees to return to work or face FIRs and even arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official told Hindustan Times that leaders of the employees union were being arrested for violating ESMA, even as Army Military Engineers team was brought in to restore electricity supply in the union territory.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON