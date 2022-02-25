Chandigarh blackout: Industry pegs losses at over 100 crore

The over 40-hour power outage in Chandigarh between Monday midnight and Wednesday caused financial losses to local traders and industrialists that could run into crores.

Though an exact figure has not been determined yet, the conservative estimates suggest that the losses could be over ₹100 crore.

City’s industrialists were hit the worst as their production remained suspended for two days. “The Industrial Area was one of the last places where power supply got restored after the strike was called off by the powermen,” said Naveen Manglani, president of Chamber of Chandigarh Industries.

“According to my calculation, industrialists of the city lost about ₹50 to ₹60 crore per day. The power outage further affected our ability to book future projects as clients turned to Mohali and Panchkula for work during this period,” he added.

“To keep many facilities running, generators had to be used. So much diesel was used to power these generators that its sale went up by over 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Amandeep Singh, general secretary of Petrol Dealers’ Association.

As per Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh, traders suffered losses to the tune of several lakhs. He said, “Traders with perishable items like milk and products that need to be frozen like ice-creams were badly affected. Many people had to shut their shops by 5pm due to power outage.”

Shopkeepers at the meat market in Sector 21 were, however, able to save their items by using diesel-powered generators, said president of Sector-21 Meat Market Association, Ashish Kumar.

Vinay Jain, general secretary of Chandigarh Chemists’ Association, said, “Some chemists complained that medicines, including insulin for diabetes patients, which need to be stored at cold temperatures were rendered useless. Others had to use ice packs to secure the stock.”

He added that it was hard to quantify immediately how much loss was incurred by all chemists of the city.