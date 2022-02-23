Chandigarh blackout: Powerless, residents vent ire virtually

Without power for the second day due to the electricity department staff’s strike against privatisation, residents of Chandigarh took to social media to vent their frustration about being stuck in “dark ages” as complaint numbers listed by the Union Territory administration went unanswered. With the staff on strike and administration struggling to cope, the residents were at their wit’s end.

Former IAS officer KBS Sidhu shared how Chandigarh has remained powerless since 1.30 am on Tuesday. He tweeted wondering whether this would be the Margaret Thatcher moment of the UT administration.

Actor Vindoo Dara Singh, who stays in City Beautiful, also took to Twitter to say, “Dear electricity workers, you’ve just lost all public support due to this silly move and hope you don’t lose your job due to it.”

Former IAS officer Sumita Misra also criticized the poor contingency planning of the administration.

Twitter user @justburself24 shared a meme from the movie, Munnabhai MBBS, with a still of actor Sanjay Dutt saying, “Ab tu dekh apun kya karega” to depict what the UT Powermen’s Union members who are on a three-day strike.

Twitter user @yehpolitics posted a meme from Hera Pheri with actor Paresh Rawal saying to Chandigarh: “Kya Smart City banega re tu.” Twitter user @rajdobriyal007 compared his reaction to the Ukraine crisis with the Chandigarh power cut. Some exasperated residents tagged Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur and MP Kirron Kher asking them to fix the problem. Pictures of the city shrouded in darkness on Tuesday night were widely shared on social media.

People were divided over supporting the power employees’ strike. Some said they were right in protesting and had informed the UT administration about their decision to hold a protest over a month ago. However, there were also a growing number of people confronting the power department staff over the inconvenience caused to the common man and how they planned to win public support by harassing them like this.

Some social media users discussed how it was only the common people who were suffering and the bureaucrats living in Sectors 7 and 16 were being provided uninterrupted electricity throughout the outage.