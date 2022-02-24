Chandigarh blackout: Strike when matter is in court akin to contempt, says HC

“Is going on strike correct, when the matter is pending in the high court. Is this not criminal contempt of court?” questioned the Punjab and Haryana high court, while taking strict note of the power disruption in the city owing to the strike by UT Powermen Union protesting against privatisation.

The high court on Tuesday had taken suo moto cognizance of the power disruption in many parts of the city and summoned the Chandigarh chief engineer.

During the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the court remarked that when the matter regarding privatisation of the UT electricity department was already being heard by the high court, and twice the interim orders granted by HC were stayed by the Supreme Court, the strike was a direct contempt of court.

The court also pulled up UT chief engineer CB Ojha, questioning why arrangements were not made when the authorities were aware of the strike so that people faced least inconvenience. It also questioned why the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act was invoked late in the night.

The court then directed the chief engineer to appear at 2pm, giving details on when they would restore electricity in the city and the counsel for UT Powermen Union, senior advocate Ashwani Chopra, was also summoned.

While appearing at 2pm, the chief engineer apprised the court of power supply restoration in 80% of the city and that it will be back in the entire city by 10pm.

The court deferred the hearing for Thursday with the observation to let electricity be restored in the city before further directions are passed.

It also appointed advocates Chetan Mittal and Arjun Atmaram as amici curiae in the matter.

‘Electricity supply was sabotaged, manpower called back’

In UT’s affidavit, chief engineer CB Ojha submitted that the call of strike was from February 21 midnight and soon power supply was disrupted, beginning with GMCH-32 and snags at different locations in the city. “This is an act of sabotage and intentional destruction of electricity by the employees and the members of the union,” the affidavit read.

It further submitted that the administration had approached Punjab and Haryana governments, and PowerGrid on February 18 for manpower on deputation. Five engineers were deputed by Haryana and 97 employees by Punjab on February 21, but after the call of their respective unions, they left Chandigarh.

The administration submitted that it had written to the Chandigarh SSP to safeguard electricity supply against any sabotage.

After the sabotage, FIR has been registered against errant employees and the administration had taken a conscious decision to terminate on contractual employees who violated the administration’s orders, the court was informed.

The administration further submitted that several attempts to talk to the union leaders were made, but they did not agree, following which ESMA was invoked late in the evening, and 68 employees reported to work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON