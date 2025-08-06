Chandigarh brothers clinch 6 golds at state shooting championship

Two siblings, Sartaj Singh Bal and Shivraj Singh Bal, have made history by winning six gold medals at the state shooting championship held at Chandigarh Police Shooting Range-25. Sartaj, an elder brother and pistol shooter, bagged two gold medals in the 10m air pistol ISSF main event, scoring 569 out of 600 in the youth and junior categories. His younger brother, Shivraj, a rifle shooter, won four golds in the 10m air rifle ISSF main event, scoring 587 out of 600 across six series. (HT File)

Sartaj, an elder brother and pistol shooter, bagged two gold medals in the 10m air pistol ISSF main event, scoring 569 out of 600 in the youth and junior categories. His younger brother, Shivraj, a rifle shooter, won four golds in the 10m air rifle ISSF main event, scoring 587 out of 600 across six series. He clinched golds in sub-youth, youth, junior, and senior levels.

The brothers, who have been trained by army-qualified coach Dinesh Kumar, are continuing the legacy of their grandfather, colonel B Singh, an army shooter.

Sartaj, a Class 11 student at DPS, and Shivraj, an eighth grader at First Step IB World School, have set their sights on Olympic gold.