Chandigarh budget slashed by ₹437.6 cr as energy sector funding shrinks

In the Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, Chandigarh had to make do with an allocation of ₹6,545 crore, which is ₹437.66 crore less than the 2025-26 allocation of ₹6,983.18 crore. The administration, however, had sought nearly ₹7,500 crore for the year. (HT Photo)

The administration, however, had sought nearly ₹7,500 crore for the year.

The reduction has been attributed to a decline in the energy-sector funding owing to the privatisation of the UT electricity department.

The previous year’s budget included ₹6,185.18 crore for revenue expenditure, which includes salaries and other recurring operational costs, and ₹798 crore for capital projects, such as developmental works and asset creation. For 2026-27, Chandigarh’s revenue allocation is ₹5,939.52 crore, while ₹606 crore has been designated for capital expenditure.

Following the privatisation of the UT electricity department, the budget provision of ₹877.39 crore for the energy sector in 2025-26 was rationalised to ₹156.95 crore, reflecting an adjustment of ₹720.44 crore. Keeping this structural change in view, the budget estimates for 2026-27 show an effective increase of ₹282.28 crore (4.63%), reflecting structural changes.

Health allocation sees a 3% drop

In terms of sector-wise allocation, the education, and housing and urban development sectors have walked away with the lion’s share while the health sector has seen its allocation fall by about 3%, from ₹987 crore in 2025-26 to ₹955 crore in 2026-27.

For the education sector, a whopping ₹1,295.38 crore has been set aside, which will be used for modernising schools, upgrading infrastructure for NCC programmes, establishing new polytechnics, and enhancing facilities at government polytechnic institutions for women and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The housing and urban development has been allotted ₹1,127.95 crore for land acquisition, road construction, stormwater drainage, electrification, IT Park development and other civic works. The sector also includes ambitious initiatives such as dam construction across Sukhna Lake and ensuring 24x7 pan-city water supply.

The ₹955.41 crore allocated to the health sector will go towards upgrading a 50-bed community health centre into a 250-bed facility, strengthening polyclinics and subsidiary health centres, and expanding coverage under schemes such as the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI).

The police force has received ₹970.53 crore for modernisation and operational enhancement, while transport services have been allocated ₹459.51 crore for purchasing new buses, replacing condemned vehicles, upgrading bus stands and modernising the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking through computerisation. Other sectors, including welfare, environment, forests and government housing, will share ₹1,547.07 crore. This will include initiatives for women, children, senior citizens and the differently-abled, such as homes for the elderly and destitute, child protection centres, crèches for children of working mothers, implementation of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), and support for national social assistance and disability rehabilitation programmes.

For the energy sector, ₹189.67 crore has been allocated, which is to go towards renewable initiatives and model solar city projects.

What they say:

Unutilised funds

The revised estimates show that only ₹5,556 crore was actually utilised by the UT in 2025-26. This has now translated into a reduced allocation, directly hitting urban infrastructure, healthcare and essential public services. This is not fiscal prudence, it reflects a serious lack of focus, planning and execution, and it is the residents who will pay the price for administrative inefficiency. -- Manish Tewari, Chandigarh MP

Long-term growth & development

The allocations for Chandigarh reflect the Centre’s commitment to balanced development and long-term growth of the city. The budget places strong emphasis on infrastructure-led development, which will strengthen the city’s economic base and improve urban services. The city is well positioned to attract fresh investment, generate employment in IT and allied sectors, and emerge as a key digital and knowledge hub in North India. --Jatinder Pal Malhotra, president, BJP Chandigarh unit

Burden on the common man

The budget has once again placed a heavy burden on the common people while keeping the doors wide open for corporate interests. Ordinary citizens, small traders, employees and pensioners are being made to pay the price, even as big businesses continue to benefit. This is a people-unfriendly budget. The AAP stands firmly with the people of Chandigarh against this economic injustice. --Vijaypal Singh, president, AAP Chandigarh unit.

Boost for industry & investor confidence

The Union Budget sets a firm foundation for inclusive, resilient, and future-ready economic growth of the nation. It will strengthen industry sentiment and investor confidence. The focused support for MSMEs, infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability will create new opportunities for businesses and employment. The government’s consultative approach in incorporating industry feedback is appreciative. -- Rajneesh Bansal, chair, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chandigarh Chapter

Focus on MSMEs

The Union Budget outlines a steady and pragmatic approach to strengthening India’s industrial and technology ecosystem. Continued emphasis on MSME capacity building, access to capital, and supply-chain integration will benefit enterprises as they move up the value curve. -- Puneet Kaura, deputy chairperson, CII Northern Region, and MD & CEO, Samtel Avionics