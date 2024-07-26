Chandigarh cancels occupation certificates of Godrej Eternia, Berkeley Square

The UT administration on Thursday cancelled the occupation certificates (completion certificates) of Godrej Eternia and Berkeley Square, two major commercial complexes in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area, Phase-1, over environmental and building violations. Chandigarh deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Vinay Partap Singh canceled the occupation certificates (completion certificates) of both complexes. (HT Photo)

This comes a week after the Supreme Court (SC)-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had directed the administration to take action against the two projects for operating without wildlife clearance. The projects reportedly fall within the 10 km radius of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the City Bird Sanctuary in Sector 21, both eco-sensitive zones. During the July 18 meeting, the CEC had also flagged four mega projects in Mohali for operating without wildlife clearance.

Following the green watchdog’s directions, UT had issued show-cause notices to Godrej Eternia and Berkeley Square.

Finding their replies unsatisfactory, Chandigarh deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Vinay Partap Singh on Thursday canceled the occupation certificates (completion certificates) of both complexes.

The DC order stated that the occupation certificates and building plans have been canceled due to building violations and environmental violations.

The DC, in the order, further directed the enforcement branch to ensure that the building is not put to any habitable use further and submit a compliance report within a week.

UT following pick-and-choose

policy: Aggrieved parties

The aggrieved business owners alleged that the UT administration was adopting a pick-and-choose policy. Deepak Sharma, a business owner at Godrej Eternia, said, “There are 19 other buildings in Industrial Area that don’t have wildlife clearance. Need-based changes have been made in other commercial establishments also. So why is the UT targeting only Godrej Eternia and Berkeley Square?”

Godrej Eternia, an expansive business office complex spanning approximately 5 acres, was established in 2015. Subsequently, the landowners transferred ownership to individuals and diverse business entities. Godrej is promoted by former mayor Anup Gupta.

Berkeley Square, another commercial complex in the Industrial Area, is constructed on around 5 acres. The complex, which came up in 2015, is owned by RSA Motors, a firm promoted by Ranjeev Dahuja. Around 50 business houses operate their offices from the multi-tower complex, employing 400-500 employees.

Last August, UT had sealed the Berkeley Square complex for 25 days over environmental violations but de-sealed it following a Supreme Court order.